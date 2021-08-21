Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 275,084 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019,758 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 275,084 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Kinross Gold worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.71 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

