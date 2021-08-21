Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,032 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 in the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $139.98 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

