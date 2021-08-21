Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 8,478 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 95.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $391.81 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $307.65 and a 12 month high of $396.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

