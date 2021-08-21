Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 9,501 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,526 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,501 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 213,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 56.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.76 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. TheStreet lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

