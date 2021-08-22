-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. Radius Global Infrastructure posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 358.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 458,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 358,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 178.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 56,305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RADI opened at $16.46 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $16.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

