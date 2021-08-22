-$0.18 EPS Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Calavo Growers posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 124.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 517.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at about $3,849,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 25.6% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $873.59 million, a PE ratio of 190.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.24. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

