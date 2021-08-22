$0.33 EPS Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. AdaptHealth reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 560%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 28.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

