$0.38 EPS Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. Varex Imaging posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,050%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.

VREX stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.27, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 186,447 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $7,686,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $1,534,000. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

