$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.85. Clean Harbors posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CLH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 11,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.93. 209,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.37. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

