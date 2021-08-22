0Chain Market Cap Reaches $27.29 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, 0Chain has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001151 BTC on popular exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $27.29 million and approximately $133,560.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 268.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00065627 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.