0x (ZRX) Trading Up 4.2% This Week

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. 0x has a market cap of $932.12 million and $101.07 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002213 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00056568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.69 or 0.00810127 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00047803 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002113 BTC.

About 0x

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.