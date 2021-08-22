0xcert (ZXC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $148,628.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a market cap of $864,116.29 and $148,628.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.63 or 0.00801420 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00047329 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002099 BTC.

0xcert Profile

ZXC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

