$1.38 EPS Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will report $1.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Walmart reported earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $151.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.22. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock worth $3,785,954,868. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

