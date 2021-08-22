$1.43 EPS Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to post $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. ConocoPhillips posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 561.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $5.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $6.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

