$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.88.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 24,632.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,508,000 after acquiring an additional 415,795 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after buying an additional 35,281 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 18,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in CACI International by 446.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI stock opened at $259.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.13. CACI International has a 12-month low of $198.46 and a 12-month high of $270.73.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

