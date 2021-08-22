$1.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to announce $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.52. American Water Works posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 165,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,460,000 after purchasing an additional 121,064 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,169,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.10. 666,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.92. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $184.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

