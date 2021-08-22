$1.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.67. Wintrust Financial reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $6.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 64.8% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 81.0% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 130,380 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 43,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 348,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,452,000 after purchasing an additional 34,619 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.86. The company had a trading volume of 138,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,057. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

