$1.73 EPS Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the highest is $1.76. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist raised their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.40.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,800,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $166.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

