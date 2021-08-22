$1.85 EPS Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. First Republic Bank posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 88,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,801,000 after purchasing an additional 172,562 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in First Republic Bank by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,340,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $194.60 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

