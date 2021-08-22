$1.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.06 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.22.

HAS stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,804 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,002 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

