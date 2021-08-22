$111.00 Million in Sales Expected for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to announce $111.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $112.00 million. Frank’s International posted sales of $84.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full year sales of $422.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $418.50 million to $426.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $485.90 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $488.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Frank’s International.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Frank’s International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Frank’s International by 3.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 32.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $2.71 on Friday. Frank’s International has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $618.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.40.

About Frank’s International

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frank’s International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.