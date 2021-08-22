12,314 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.70. 7,154,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,888,466. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

