$141.32 Million in Sales Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will post $141.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.10 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $155.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $557.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.02 million to $565.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $604.17 million, with estimates ranging from $580.37 million to $643.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

