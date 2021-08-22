$15.62 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to announce sales of $15.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.65 million and the lowest is $14.90 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $12.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $60.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $61.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $73.07 million, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $78.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AJX. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJX opened at $13.53 on Friday. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

