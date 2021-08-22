173,630 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Acquired by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 173,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,361,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.9% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after buying an additional 32,674 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after buying an additional 19,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $110,000.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $82.56. 2,157,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,471. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.68. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

