17,553 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000. Aptiv makes up 0.8% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.65. 1,114,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,478. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

