$186.04 Million in Sales Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will announce $186.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $188.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $183.48 million. Stamps.com reported sales of $193.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year sales of $771.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $766.87 million to $775.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $834.99 million, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $848.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stamps.com.

STMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In other Stamps.com news, insider John Roland Clem sold 6,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $2,029,741.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $29,948,163.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 172,404 shares of company stock valued at $53,656,913 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,743,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,196,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

STMP opened at $327.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.72. Stamps.com has a 52 week low of $159.22 and a 52 week high of $329.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

