$19.95 Billion in Sales Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to post $19.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.36 billion and the lowest is $19.38 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $19.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $80.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.90 billion to $81.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $82.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.67 billion to $85.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 130,652 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.56.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

