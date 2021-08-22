1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Price Reaches $1.46 on Top Exchanges

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for $1.46 or 0.00002994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $175,048.73 and approximately $171,613.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00056184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00132047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.93 or 0.00157898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,919.48 or 1.00408491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.54 or 0.00926794 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.18 or 0.06642337 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

