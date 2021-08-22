$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will announce sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $11.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $262.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 3,448,708 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,567,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 82.0% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,679,000 after buying an additional 467,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $86,258,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

