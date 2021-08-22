$22.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will announce $22.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.79 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $16.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $94.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.89 billion to $95.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $92.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.64 billion to $93.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

