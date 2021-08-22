25,899 Shares in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,899 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Perficient at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 34,600.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Perficient by 130.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Perficient by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,364,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRFT stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $107.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

