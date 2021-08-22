$3.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.05 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $16.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.80 billion to $19.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

APTV opened at $154.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.12. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $170.47.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $6,481,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.