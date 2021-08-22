$310.44 Million in Sales Expected for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will post $310.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $305.50 million and the highest is $323.10 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $266.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Summit Insights raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 339.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint stock opened at $175.05 on Friday. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.17.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

