$328.83 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will announce sales of $328.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300.14 million to $361.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $307.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

NYSE WPM opened at $42.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

