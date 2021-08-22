$33.14 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will announce sales of $33.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.81 million to $33.46 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $33.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $133.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.73 million to $135.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $128.69 million, with estimates ranging from $125.49 million to $131.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million.

DLNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.