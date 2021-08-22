340,877 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 340,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.07% of New York Community Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

