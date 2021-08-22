$343.03 Million in Sales Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to report $343.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $343.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $342.77 million. SLM reported sales of $364.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

SLM stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.39. SLM has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.38%.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SLM during the first quarter valued at $60,231,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in SLM by 3,661.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,152,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after buying an additional 3,068,778 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SLM during the first quarter valued at $46,532,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the first quarter valued at $32,407,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in SLM by 801.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,971,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,287,000 after buying an additional 1,752,926 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

