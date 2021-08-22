$344.57 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will report $344.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $348.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $340.00 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $178.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENPH. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.03.

ENPH opened at $165.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $229.04.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,042,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after buying an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after buying an additional 756,853 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,911,000 after buying an additional 723,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after buying an additional 568,934 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

