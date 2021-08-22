$364.50 Million in Sales Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report sales of $364.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.70 million and the lowest is $363.10 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $318.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPGP. Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.07.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.04, for a total transaction of $2,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,383,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,964 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 16.7% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 25,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,501,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,459,000 after buying an additional 70,601 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 111,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $167.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.13. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $262.55.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

