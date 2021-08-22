39,939 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 10.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,165,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,613. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

