3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Lifted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in 3M by 32.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in 3M by 156.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $194.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.44. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.