$41.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will announce $41.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.14 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $39.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $172.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.73 billion to $173.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $181.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $179.46 billion to $185.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAH shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $1,407,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 410,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 205,474 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

