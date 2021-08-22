$46.92 Million in Sales Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will post sales of $46.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.10 million. Phreesia reported sales of $35.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $193.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.46 million to $194.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $232.51 million, with estimates ranging from $223.80 million to $238.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on PHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.32.

PHR stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $81.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01.

In other news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 8,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $577,590.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $117,079.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,746 shares of company stock worth $8,308,844. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Phreesia by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Phreesia by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.