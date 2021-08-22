49,041 Shares in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Bought by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,041 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000. BHP Group makes up approximately 5.7% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBL. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $116,346,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,272 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,521,931 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,059,000 after purchasing an additional 820,136 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 470,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBL stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,661,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.85. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $68.04.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

