$5.78 EPS Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will report $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.93. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 209.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $18.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.40 to $20.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $16.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $99.98 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after acquiring an additional 275,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after purchasing an additional 811,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,553,000 after purchasing an additional 154,442 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,163,000 after buying an additional 421,896 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,861,000 after buying an additional 117,984 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

