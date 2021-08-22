$517.74 Million in Sales Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce $517.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $520.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $515.09 million. Etsy posted sales of $451.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist cut their price target on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Etsy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after purchasing an additional 36,940 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Etsy by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy stock opened at $199.27 on Friday. Etsy has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.92.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

