561,520 Shares in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 561,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,068,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.82% of James River Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in James River Group by 1,698.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of James River Group stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. 495,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.47. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

