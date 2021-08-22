$581.68 Million in Sales Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce sales of $581.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $521.00 million to $694.00 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $317.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $406,450. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at $4,121,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 871,866 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,922,000 after buying an additional 187,807 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in PDC Energy by 95,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,892 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,717 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 28,735 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

