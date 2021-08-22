$60.62 Million in Sales Expected for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will report $60.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.56 million and the lowest is $59.00 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $53.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $227.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.20 million to $229.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $255.38 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $262.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vocera Communications.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VCRA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

NYSE VCRA opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.40 and a beta of 0.13.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $336,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $182,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,692 shares of company stock worth $2,600,111 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vocera Communications by 17.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Vocera Communications by 107,911.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 228.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 520,302 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP grew its position in Vocera Communications by 47.1% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 625,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,906,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vocera Communications by 31.1% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.